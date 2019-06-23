Biden showed 'a lack of understanding ... insensitivity': Sen. Cory Booker

Days ahead of the first Democratic debates and following a week of back-and-forth with former Vice President Joe Biden over comments he made about finding consensus with Southern Democrats with opposing views while serving in the Senate -- including those who supported segregation -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said Biden did not seem to fully grasp the impact his comments on the African-American community, during an interview on ABC's "This Week."

"He is a presidential nominee, and to say something -- and again, it's not about working across the aisle, if anything I've made that a hallmark of my time in the Senate, to get big things done and legislation passed -- this is about him invoking a terrible power dynamic that he showed a lack of understanding or insensitivity to by invoking this idea that he was called 'son' by white segregationists who, yeah, they see in him their son," Booker told Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz.

On Wednesday, Booker released a statement with strongly worded language calling on the former vice president to apologize for praising segregationist senators while at a fundraiser. That same day -- which happened to be Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the abolition of slavery -- Booker had testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee on reparations.

"You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys," Booker wrote. "Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone."

Biden initially called on Booker to apologize to him, saying "he knows better. There’s not a racist bone in my body."

According to ABC News reporting, Biden called Booker shortly after a CNN interview to talk about the situation, Booker told MSNBC that after the 15-20 minute phone call, he "absolutely" felt better understood after his conversation with Biden, and that he was "glad [they] had a good constructive conversation."

By Friday night, both Biden and Booker, along with 19 of their opponents, were at Demoratic Rep. Jim Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry in Columbia, South Carolina. The two candidates were caught shaking hands and hugging one another.

Raddatz also asked the member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about his views on the president's actions with regard to Iran.

Booker said the U.S. is in a "weaker position."

"There is no strategy here," Booker said on Sunday. "We have a president that seems to be doing this like a reality TV show in trying to build more drama, trying to make foreign policy by tweet."

Booker, who has previously called President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal an "abdication of American leadership", blasted the president again on Friday for his dealings with the Middle Eastern country after it shot down a U.S. unmanned military drone earlier in the week. Trump had reportedly authorized a retaliatory strike against Iran, but called it off 10 minutes before it was carried out.

"As I have said, this Administration’s clear march to war has dramatically increased the potential for miscalculation that threatens to turn even a minor dispute into a regional conflagration that would be more devastating than our misguided war in Iraq," Booker said in a statement on Friday.

The shooting of the military drone comes days after a Japanese-owned tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran denied being involved in. Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton have continued intensifying a "maximum pressure" on Iran, launching strict sanctions against the country.

"The President together with his top officials have been bent on escalating an already tenuous situation in the Middle East, with no plan in place to de-escalate tensions," Booker said. "This is a crisis of his own making — his reckless and erratic Iran policy is responsible for this combustible moment."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.