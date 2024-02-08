He emphasized the difference between his case and that of Donald Trump.

Biden speaks on classified documents report: 'Matter is now closed'

President Joe Biden addressed a damning report from special counsel Robert Hur on his classified documents probe, highlighting differences between his case and that of former President Donald Trump.

"Bottom line is the special counsel in my case decided against moving forward any charges," he said. "And this matter is now closed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.