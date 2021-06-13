Biden to use summit to talk directly, clearly with Putin about differences: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday there's been no thought of canceling President Joe Biden's upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite a string of cyberattacks on the U.S. and other aggressive actions.

"Martha, on the contrary," Blinken said in response to ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "The president is not seeing President Putin in spite of all of these things, it's precisely because of them. To be able to talk to him directly, clearly about these profound differences, and also to see if we can have a more predictable, stable relationship, but equally to make clear that if Russia chooses to continue to act aggressively -- to act recklessly -- we'll respond forcefully, as the president's already done."

Biden has made clear that when he sits down with Putin, he won't hold back.

Teasing his summit with the Russian leader, Biden said Wednesday he plans to "let him know what I want him to know."

