Biden to weigh in on impeachment: Source

Former Vice President Joe Biden, in remarks to be given shortly, is expected to call on President Trump to comply with all of Congress’ outstanding, lawful requests for information and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach, a campaign aide told ABC news.

Biden's comments come amid a 24-hour rapid succession of Democrats embracing impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her caucus to the brink of going forward Tuesday, with at least 160 Democrats – more than two-thirds of the caucus - now publicly supporting impeaching President Trump.

Supporters are seeking an impeachment inquiry since the recent whistleblower complaint about President Trump's phone call with the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reports he pressured the foreign leader to investigate the Democratic rival, something Trump denies although he's said they discussed it. Those supporting impeachment include several prominent committee chairs and freshman Democrats from formerly GOP-held congressional districts that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was trying to shield from impeachment pressure if it would make them vulnerable when facing reelection.

