Bidens to celebrate Kennedy Center honorees including Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night as a new group of performers and artists are receiving the illustrious annual distinction.

The 2023 honorees include comedian and actor Billy Crystal, opera singer Renée Fleming, the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah and singer Dionne Warwick.

"This year's slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original," the Kennedy Center president, Deborah Rutter, said in a statement.

Crystal, in his own statement, said he was "overwhelmed" to be chosen -- a sentiment shared by Latifah, who said her selection mattered to more than just her.

"To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community," she said.

2023 Kennedy Center Honoree rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah looks at herself in a mirror following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner at the State Department, Dec. 2, 2023, in Washington. Kevin Wolf/AP

The ceremony, on Sunday night in Washington, will be hosted by Gloria Estefan, who was an honoree in 2017.

Last year's class included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2.

The Kennedy Center Honors gala is customarily attended by the president, though Donald and Melania Trump skipped it while in the White House.

The event was also disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Pictured (L-R top row): Queen Latifah and Barry Gibb. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, and Dionne Warwick were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

The president and first lady will host a reception for Crystal, Fleming, Gibb, Latifah and Warwick earlier on Sunday, at the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend the reception and Emhoff will attend the evening gala with the Bidens.

The show that night will be taped and air on CBS later in December.