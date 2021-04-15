Biden's troop withdrawal plan marked by sobering concern: The Note

The TAKE with Averi Harper

President Joe Biden gave historic remarks Wednesday announcing his plan to fully withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks this year.

"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create ideal conditions for withdrawal and expecting a different result," Biden said.

He spoke from the Treaty Room of the White House, the same space where former President George W. Bush informed the American people that the U.S. had begun strikes against al-Qaida in 2001, beginning the nearly 20-year conflict.

While many allies of the president, including former President Barack Obama, have issued statements of support for this major foreign policy decision, CIA Director William Burns sounded the alarm during congressional testimony Wednesday warning that withdrawal will inhibit intelligence gathering.

"When the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the U.S. government's ability to collect and act on threats will diminish," Burns said. "That is simply a fact."

The impact of troop withdrawal likely won't be felt until after it's complete, but Burns' statement of concern amplifies opposition from Republican lawmakers -- like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who referred to it as a "grave mistake," and Sen. Lindsay Graham, who held a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"You had sound advice, but you ignored it. This is on you," Graham said. "This is not on the military. This is on you."

The RUNDOWN with Alisa Wiersema

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she looks forward to traveling to Northern Triangle countries "soon" as part of her leadership role in working to stem migration from Central America to the United States. Harris did not indicate any additional specifics regarding the trip.

"I've talked with the president of Mexico, the president of Guatemala -- we have plans, I'm probably saying too much -- but we have plans in the works to go to Guatemala as soon as possible, given all the restrictions in terms of COVID and things of that nature," Harris told reporters during a virtual roundtable discussion with experts on the region, which include Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Harris did not indicate whether she has plans to visit the southern border, where federal facilities have been housing a record number of migrant children in recent months.

Republicans -- including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise -- are increasingly seizing on the White House's approach to the situation. At a Wednesday press conference, Scalise made Harris the literal face of the GOP's perceived inaction by displaying a prop milk carton with the vice president's photo and the word "missing" on it.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to draw a distinction between the scope of Harris' responsibilities and the crisis at the border. Asked to explain why a vice presidential border visit doesn't appear to be in the works, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "what the president has asked the vice president to do is run point on the Northern Triangle and be a high-level conduit in having discussions with leaders in the region."

Psaki added that "other senior officials" would continue to visit the area to report back to the president.

The TIP with Kendall Karson

A quartet of Democratic lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation on Thursday to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, a move that will indulge the liberal flank of the party but is already triggering pushback from some Republicans.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who is also the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, are putting forward a measure to "restore balance to the Supreme Court," calling it "necessary democracy reform." The maneuver is the latest push by Democrats to counter the GOP's successful efforts to install three justices to the nation's highest court during former President Donald Trump's four years in office.

It also comes on the heels of Biden unveiling a bipartisan commission to study possible changes to the court, giving the panel of experts 180 days to produce a report with analysis on a range of potential changes, days after Justice Stephen Breyer criticized court packing. Biden has been under pressure from activists to offset the conservative shift of the court.

For Biden, the announcement fulfills a campaign promise. But he has said previously that he is "not a fan" of adding seats to the court, while declining to say if he supports any other structural changes. It is unclear if the commission will, in fact, provide recommendations to the president.

THE PLAYLIST

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, CIA Director William Burns, Avril Haines, director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and FBI Director Christopher Wray appear before the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at 9 a.m. to discuss worldwide threats.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough appears before the House Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies at 10 a.m. for a budget hearing.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appears before the House Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies at 10 a.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra appears before the House Subcommittee on the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies at 10 a.m. for a budget hearing.

Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal appears before Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. for an oversight hearing.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris receive the president's daily brief at 10:15 a.m. They have lunch at 12:30 p.m. and meet with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee at 2 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer at the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appear before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis at 10:30 a.m.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee considers the nomination of Samantha Power to be administrator of the United States Agency for International Development at 11 a.m.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing at 12:30 p.m.

Michael Bolton, the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general, appears before Committee on House Administration at 1 p.m. for a hearing on the preparation and response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge appear before the House Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies at 2 p.m. for a budget hearing.

