Bipartisan infrastructure deal 90% complete: Portman

The bipartisan infrastructure bill deal is near completion and negotiators hope to reach an agreement on transit spending this week, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

"We're about 90% of the way there," Portman told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "I feel good about getting that done this week."

"We have one issue outstanding and we're not getting much response from the Democrats on it -- it's about mass transit," Portman added.

Portman was so frustrated with the state of negotiations that he told reporters Thursday that they might just drop highway funding from the bill entirely, after Democrats continued a behind-the-scenes push to pull some funding away from highways to increase federal funding for transit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's key test vote to allow a bipartisan infrastructure deal to advance in the Senate failed on Wednesday, presenting a challenge for Portman, who serves as the lead Republican negotiator, and other lawmakers working on the bill.

Still, negotiators told ABC News they are working through issues with transit funding and could be ready to vote again as early as Monday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.