Blinken says about 400 US citizens and their families want to get out of Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday gave the most specific number to date on how many Americans are trapped in Gaza following Hamas' surprise terrorist attack on Israel.

"We're working on this every single day. We have about 400 American citizens and their family members, so it's roughly 1,000 people who are stuck in Gaza and want to get out. I'm focused on this intensely," Blinken said in an exchange with Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., during Tuesday's testimony before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeals to the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United States should immediately send aid to Israel and Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

While between 100 and 120 U.S. citizens are estimated to live in Gaza, the majority of those 400 were visiting the enclave when it was sealed on Oct. 7. Although shipments of aid have been able to cross into the area through Gaza’s border with Egypt, no foreign nationals have been permitted to leave. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza amid Israel's siege.

The secretary again cited Hamas as the only hurdle blocking their exit.

"The impediment is simple: It's Hamas. We've not yet found a way to get them out by whatever -- through whatever place and by whatever means that Hamas is not blocking, but we're working that with intermediaries," he continued.

"They are also another roughly 5,000 third-country nationals from other countries seeking to get out," Blinken added.

Blinken also stressed that State Department officials had been in frequent contact with U.S. citizens in Gaza over the past few weeks.

"We've been in close communication as best we can with Americans who are stuck in Gaza. We've had about 5,500 communications that we've initiated -- phone calls, emails, WhatsApp -- to be in touch with them to try to guide them as best we can and to work for their ability to leave," he said.

Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza raise their hands, painted in red, during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on Oct. 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A protestor calling for a ceasefire in Gaza yells as she is escorted out of the room by Capitol Police during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on Oct. 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The hearing, held to discuss President Joe Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental request for aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, was interrupted multiple times by protesters in the chamber.

First, demonstrators raised their red painted hands in the back of the chamber. Later, while Blinken was speaking, they shouted demands for an immediate ceasefire and chanted, "From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go."

During each outburst, the committee’s chair and vice chair paused the testimony while Capitol Police escorted the protesters out of the chamber, but it took several moments to restore order.