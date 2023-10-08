GOP criticism that White House funded Iran ahead of Israel attack is 'false narrative,' Blinken argues

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pushed back on growing Republican criticism that the White House's decision to allow the transfer of some $6 billion of Iran's oil revenue, in exchange for the release of five American detainees, was a sign of "appeasement" ahead of a surprise militant attack on Israel.

"Not a single dollar from that account has been spent to date and, in an any event, is very closely and carefully regulated by the Treasury Department," Blinken told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Blinken stressed that the funds are designated solely for humanitarian purposes and are not U.S. tax dollars.

"Some who are advancing this false narrative -- they're either misinformed or they're misinforming, and either way it's wrong," Blinken said.

Critics of the transfer, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, say that the money frees up Iran to better financially support extremists like Hamas -- the militant group that launched an expansive attack from Gaza into southern Israel beginning on Saturday.

More than 500 people have died in Israel, according to the health ministry, and hundreds more people have been killed in Gaza amid the ongoing fighting as Israel pushes to repel the attackers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.