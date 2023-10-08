The 2024 candidate said the U.S. should try to keep the conflict from spreading.

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said on Sunday that the U.S. should provide Israel with "everything that it needs to be able to take whatever actions it needs to take" in the wake of a large-scale attack by the militant group Hamas, which shook the country and the region.

Christie, a former New Jersey governor, told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos that his top priorities if he were president would be engaging allies in the region, such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia, to keep the conflict from spreading and to serve as a "sounding board" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help him "think through the ramifications of every step they're going to take to defend themselves."

Christie went on to criticize the dysfunction in the U.S. House of Representatives, which last week voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaving it without a way to pass legislation, including foreign aid.

"The actions taken by some members of my party were wholly irresponsible without this going on," Christie said. "They're now even putting a brighter light on the irresponsibility of not having someone in place."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.