Brian Kemp projected to win reelection in Georgia gubernatorial race

Kemp has polled above Abrams for most of the race.

ABC News can project that Georgia's incumbent governor, Republican Brian Kemp, will win his rematch election against his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks to supporters at a Putting Georgians first Fly-around Tour event in Kennesaw, Ga., Nov. 7, 2022. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Kemp, a conservative stalwart who broke with Donald Trump when the former president called for him to help in overturning the 2020 election in the state, faced off against Abrams, a staunch voting rights activist, in a lengthy 2018 contest that ended in a recall.

During their 2022 faceoff -- one of the Peach State’s marquee contests -- Kemp has remained about five points above Abrams since March, with a New York Times/Marist poll published on Nov. 1 finding that voters still narrowly preferred the incumbent to his Democratic challenger.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams plays a trivia game while visiting Georgia State University in Atlanta, Nov. 7, 2022. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Abrams, a lawyer who was propelled into Democratic stardom following her failed 2018 gubernatorial attempt, made her last pitch to voters on Saturday during a campaign event, criticizing Kemp for refusing to expand health care, loosening gun restrictions and enacting an abortion restriction in the state.

"But here's the thing, he gave me a perfect understanding of who he is. He doesn't care about other people losing their houses, so it's time for us to evict him from his mansion. It's time for us to take back the governor's mansion. That's what we're gonna do,” she said.

Kemp spent his last few days on the campaign trail squeaking out an 11th-hour endorsement from Trump. During a rally in Ohio on Monday, the former president listed a number of GOP hopefuls that voters should cast their ballots for, during which he added, "Brian Kemp for governor in Georgia."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.