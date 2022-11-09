Here are the candidates who will make history with projected midterm election wins

States will elect their first women, Black candidates and more to key offices.

The 2022 midterm elections are expected to make history with their candidates: As vote counting wraps up across the country, ABC News projects that residents in several states will elect their first female, minority, LGTBQ and Gen Z candidates to state and federal offices.

Maura Healey is projected to be a "first" in multiple ways with her victory in the Massachusetts governor's race.

The Democrat, who currently serves as the state's attorney general, will not only be the state's first woman and first openly lesbian elected governor, she will also be the first openly lesbian governor in U.S. history.

Maura Healey, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Massachusetts, speaks during a Get Out The Vote event at Roxbury Community College in Boston, on Nov. 2, 2022. Bloomberg via Getty Images

In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore is projected to beat Republican Dan Cox and became the state's first Black governor. Moore is an author, former Army captain and nonprofit CEO.

Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to the media after voting at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala., Nov. 8, 2022. Jake Crandall/ Advertiser/USA Today Network

Republican Katie Britt is projected to become the first Alabama woman elected to the U.S. Senate; she was running against Democrat Will Boyd.

Britt, an attorney and businesswoman, previously served as the chief of staff to retired Sen. Richard Shelby.

Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, on Nov. 8, 2022. Bryan Woolston/AP

Another female senator in Alabama, Dixie Bibb Graves, was appointed by her husband, Gov. Bibb Graves, to fill a vacancy and served for a few months in the 1930s.

Sarah Sanders talks to reporters after voting in Little Rock, Ark. on Nov. 8, 2022. Andrew Demillo/AP

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to be Arkansas' first female governor by defeating Democrat Chris Jones. Sanders previously served as President Donald Trump's press secretary and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Congress is also projected to be getting its first Gen Z member when it begins its new term in January: Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old progressive activist, will win his bid to represent Florida's 10th District.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided Oct. 11, 2022. Maxwell Alejandro Frost via Reuters

Frost will defeat Calvin Wimbish to fill the seat left open by Rep. Val Demings, who ran for Senate against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio.

Karoline Leavitt, a Republican running in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, may join Frost as another Gen Z lawmaker. She is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.