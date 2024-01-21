Burgum downplays Trump attacks on Haley's name and conspiracy about her heritage

Haley has also responded to Trump's false claim she can't be president.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who endorsed Donald Trump after suspending his own Republican presidential campaign, on Sunday tried to downplay the former president's inflammatory new attacks on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's name and heritage.

When pressed by ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Trump's intentional mispronunciations of Haley's given first name -- Nimarata -- and elevation of false conspiracy theories that she is unable to be president because her Indian immigrant parents weren't citizens when she was born in South Carolina, Burgum initially did not give a direct answer.

But when Raddatz pressed him again, Burgum chalked up the attacks to more routine sharp exchanges in a campaign, pointing to how President Joe Biden has gone after Trump.

"I think it's politics," Burgum said, adding, "That's politics around the world, and it's politics in America."

"So, do you think that's the kind of politics that Donald Trump is using, going after Nikki Haley's heritage, that will bring the country together?" Raddatz asked.

"You could ask me the question about, you know, what did Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris say? The vicious things they said about Joe Biden, even during debates nationally televised within that party," Burgum said, referencing some of Biden's 2020 primary opponents. "This is all in the norm for politics in our country. But once we agree as parties, we get behind candidates. The Democrats got behind Biden in 2020. I'm confident Republicans are gonna get behind President Trump."

