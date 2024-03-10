Buttigieg calls out Katie Britt's misleading use of sex trafficking victim's story to attack Biden

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday called out Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's misleading use of an anecdote on sex trafficking to attack President Joe Biden's record on border security in her response to his State of the Union address.

"I'll leave it to her to explain the falsehoods, but I think it illustrates the bigger issue," Buttigieg told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "She's a United States senator and the United States Senate right now could be acting to help secure the southern border."

He highlighted a recent bipartisan agreement on immigration changes that didn't pass the chamber as Donald Trump criticized it. Buttigieg said the proposal included "tough compromises for all sides, something that the basis of both parties might not have loved but that would have made a real positive difference -- only for that to be killed by the chill effect that the former president put on congressional Republicans, telling them not to support anything that would represent a policy win for President Biden."

Thursday night, in delivering the official Republican response to Biden's State of the Union speech, Britt told the story of meeting a woman at the border who recounted her experience of being raped by cartels beginning when she was 12 years old.

The victim has chronicled her abuse in the past, saying it happened in Mexico between 2004 and 2008 -- during George W. Bush's presidency.

Britt made it appear as though Biden's actions were related to the that victim's experience.

"We wouldn't be OK with this happening in a third-world country," Britt said. "This is the United States of America, and it is past time, in my opinion, that we start acting like it. President Biden's border policies are a disgrace. This crisis is despicable."

Buttigieg shot back on "This Week," telling Stephanopoulos, "We have a very clear choice between congressional Republicans who seem to prefer that this issue remain bad so that they can attack the president over it and those who would actually like to solve it or at least improve it and address it."

The secretary also pointed to failed efforts since the Bush administration to pass bipartisan immigration reform, including the Senate deal this year.

"Will 2024 go down in history is yet another failed attempt with bipartisan compromise or will congressional Republicans follow the lead of their own negotiators and the President of the United States and actually do something about it?" Buttigieg said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.