No more talk of packed churches, Trump to call for social distancing on Easter Trump had previously identified Easter as his goal to "reopen" the country.

Less than three weeks after he said he'd like to see the country reopen by Easter, President Donald Trump is now set to tell Americans to maintain strict social distancing guidelines during the holiday weekend amid the pandemic.

As families across the country celebrate the Easter and Passover holidays largely devoid of the traditional celebratory gatherings and services, a senior administration official tells ABC News the president is expected to issue a “prayer proclamation” from the Oval Office on Good Friday. The president will be joined by Maryland-based Pentecostal Bishop Harry Jackson for the blessing ceremony.

The message marked a complete reversal from an overly rosy goal the president had set last month to “reopen” the country by Easter, allowing pats of the economy to get back to normal.

"I would love to have it open by Easter," Trump said on March 24. "It's such an important day for other reasons, but I'll make it an important day for this, too. I would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go by Easter."

President Donald Trump departs after speaking during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House, April 9, 2020, in Washington. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Public health officials and state and local leaders across the country warned there was no sign the outbreak would abate so quickly, cautioning that sending people back to work and reopening businesses early could accelerate the virus's spread.

Days later, Trump took a step back. "We had an aspiration of Easter," he said on March 29. "But when you hear these kind of numbers and you hear the potential travesty, we don't want to do anything where, you know -- we don't want to have a spike up."

The president’s Good Friday message comes as sources tell ABC News the president, in internal deliberations, has now staked out a strategy to reopen large sections of the country by May 1, even as he has held back from publicly stating a goal date.

“Easter is a very important day. So I had -- aspirationally, I said, ‘Let's see if we can do it at Easter.’ You know, but I said it would be very tough. And I was criticized for that, so I don't like giving dates. And that wasn't a date, that was just an aspiration. That would have been incredible,” Trump said earlier this week.

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House, April 9, 2020, in Washington, DC. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

As Christians in the U.S. geared up for Easter, Jews around the world took advantage of video teleconferencing technology to hold virtual Passover seders with family and friends.

The virtual seders were just one example of religion adjusting to the reality of worship in the time of social distancing, with live-streamed services and drive-up confessionals helping to meet Americans' spiritual needs.

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he plans to celebrate Easter by attending church from the comfort of his living room in the vice president's residence.

“The advantage is we get to go to our home church in Indiana,” the vice president said of the perk of remote church-going in the era of the coronavirus.

Pence told ABC News earlier this month (https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/vice-president-mike-pence-asks-americans-attend-church/story?id=69921135) that the federal government continued "to urge churches around America" to follow the White House's recommendation that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The nation’s top infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday emphasized the particular importance of continued adherence to social distancing guidelines at a time when it’s tempting to loosen them.

ABC News' Karen Travers contributed reporting.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: coronavirus map