This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman Sunday on ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’





CANADIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S. KIRSTEN HILLMAN SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”

Kirsten Hillman

Canadian Ambassador to the U.S.

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

Former Obama White House Chief of Staff

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

Plus, ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez reports on the latest in the investigation of the midair collision in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, and ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang reports on President Trump's vow to impose steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China starting Saturday.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.