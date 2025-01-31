Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman Sunday on ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, February 2, 2025.
CANADIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S. KIRSTEN HILLMAN SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”
Kirsten Hillman
Canadian Ambassador to the U.S.
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
Former Obama White House Chief of Staff
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Plus, ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez reports on the latest in the investigation of the midair collision in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, and ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang reports on President Trump's vow to impose steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China starting Saturday.
