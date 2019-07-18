Capitol Police arrested 70 people in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, as demonstrators gathered to protest the administration’s immigration policies.

“The United States Capitol Police arrested 70 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding,” USCP Communications Director Eva Malecki said in an email.

According to a tweet by a Washington Post reporter, sister Pat Murphy, 90, a member of the Sisters of Mercy, was arrested as part of the protests.

Several religious groups, along with immigration activists, joined forces in the nation’s capital for the Catholic Day of Action to oppose White House’s treatment of migrants, according to a tweet from the religious group Sisters of Mercy.

This came as members of Congress and the public continue to turn up the heat on the Trump administration over conditions at various border facilities and the same day that U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting Director Kevin McAleenan testified before the House Oversight Committee.

“Images of children kept in deplorable and unsanitary conditions, without access to showers & sleeping on concrete floors without blankets & being detained incommunicado have compelled us to stand in solidarity and say, ‘not in our name!’” Sisters of Mercy tweeted.