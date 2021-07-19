New chief chosen for Capitol Police: Sources

The new chief will replace acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

The Capitol Police Department has a new chief, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

They confirmed to ABC News that J. Thomas Manger has been selected to be the leader of the department.

Manger has previously served as the police chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, and in Fairfax County, Virginia. He was also the president of the Major City Chiefs of Police Association.

He replaces acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

Capitol Police referred questions from ABC News to the Capitol Police Board which picks the new chief.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.