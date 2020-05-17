China is 'responsible' for take down of U.S. economy: Trump economic adviser White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, appeared on ABC's "This Week."

Peter Navarro, one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers, excoriated China's response to the coronavirus outbreak Sunday, accusing the country of hiding the virus from the world and subsequently taking down the American economy.

Navarro stopped short of claiming the it was the Chinese's intention to harm the American economy, but did accuse the country of being unable to contain the outbreak and of misleading other nations about its severity.

"I did not say they deliberately did it, but their China virus -- let's go over the facts here, correct me if I'm wrong -- the virus was spawned in Wuhan Province, patient zero was in November. The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization for two months, hid the virus from the world, and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that," Navarro claimed, without offering evidence such travel was directed by the Chinese government.

"They could have kept it in Wuhan, instead, it became a pandemic," he continued. "So that's why I say the Chinese did that to Americans and they are responsible now."

Navarro, who holds the title of director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, has led the administration's efforts to procure medical supplies and protective equipment during the pandemic.

In late January, Navarro was among the first advisers in the White House to sound the alarm about the potential seriousness of the coronavirus, writing a memo in which he noted that "the lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless," and that an outbreak could evolve into "a full-blown pandemic."

An economist whose work has long been critical of China, Navarro also pushed Trump in January to ban travel from the country, a step the president would take soon after. Since then, he has argued that the Chinese government withheld information about COVID-19 and allowed it to spread globally. Navarro has also amplified the unproven theory that it originated in a laboratory setting and was potentially "engineered" to be "weaponized."

Peter Navarro, Director of Trade and Industrial Policy and Director of the White House National Trade Council speaks to a staff member at the White House, in Washington, May 15,2020. Stefani Reynolds/POOL/EPA via Shutterstock

In recent days, Navarro has become a figure in the Dr. Rick Bright whistleblower controversy. Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who claims he was pushed out of his position, in part, for raising issues with the Trump administration's pursuit of unproven coronavirus treatments, mentioned Navarro multiple times in his whistleblower complaint, writing that he "shared Dr. Bright's concerns about the potential devastation the United States would face," and spoke out about the nation's preparedness.

But an invitation for Navarro to appear at a congressional hearing about Bright's complaints on Thursday was declined on his behalf by the White House. Navarro has voiced public criticisms of the doctor's actions.

"He's not just a disgruntled employee, in my judgment," Navarro said of Bright on Fox News Thursday. "He is a deserter in the war on the China virus."

