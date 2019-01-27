Two days after Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida and charged by the special counsel, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said that it is clear that Robert Mueller's work is not finished.

On "This Week," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said, "It's clear that Mueller's work is not yet done, and we can see clues of that in the grand jury activity."

Rep. Adam Schiff responds to Roger Stone's denial of charges in the special counsel's indictment: "These are not ambiguous statements... I think he's going to need a much better defense than the one you just heard." https://t.co/BsxHgIP8si pic.twitter.com/WGmldiymT1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 27, 2019

Stone is accused of lying to Congress, including to Schiff’s committee. The 24-page indictment filed on Thursday also charged Stone with obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering.

The indictment alleges Stone made false statements to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees regarding his communications with associates about Wikileaks, ABC News reported on Friday.

