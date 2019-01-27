'It's clear that Mueller's work is not yet done,' Rep. Schiff says after Stone indictment

Jan 27, 2019, 9:53 AM ET
PHOTO: Member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff speaks after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions attended a closed door interview with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 30, 2017.PlayJoshua Roberts/Reuters, FILE
WATCH House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff on latest Mueller developments

Two days after Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida and charged by the special counsel, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said that it is clear that Robert Mueller's work is not finished.

On "This Week," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said, "It's clear that Mueller's work is not yet done, and we can see clues of that in the grand jury activity."

Stone is accused of lying to Congress, including to Schiff’s committee. The 24-page indictment filed on Thursday also charged Stone with obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering.

The indictment alleges Stone made false statements to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees regarding his communications with associates about Wikileaks, ABC News reported on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

