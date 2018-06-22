Stephen Colbert couldn't believe the photo was real.

"When I heard that she was doing this," the "Late Show" host said of Melania Trump's unannounced trip to visit migrant children in Texas, "I thought, 'OK, this is what first ladies often do -- you go to a troubled area, they see the children, they show that we care ... you can't mess that up.'"

"Guess what?" he added. "I spoke too soon."

Colbert told his audience on Thursday: "Before we show you this photo, please know ... it's real. We checked it so many times because we thought ... this has to be fake. But today, on her way to show that she cares, Melania wore a jacket that says, 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?'"

The president tweeted that the jacket was a commentary on the "Fake News Media."

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

A spokesperson for the first lady said, "It's just a jacket. ... There was no hidden message."

"Right," Colbert said. "It's definitely not hidden. It's right on the back. And i'm going to guess this is one message she did not steal from Michelle Obama."

Colbert wondered aloud how many White House staffers should get fired for letting her wear the jacket in the first place "because in the middle of the worst moral scandal in recent memory, so bad that her husband backed down for the first time in memory, people who were supposedly on her side let her get on a plane with a jacket that said, 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?'"

"For the record?" Colbert concluded. "We do."