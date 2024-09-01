Jared Polis defends Harris' shifts on policy

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, D, defended Vice President Kamala Harris' shifts on policy between her 2020 presidential campaign and her White House bid this year as Republicans seize on perceived discrepancies.

Polis, a Harris ally, told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that Harris' shifts on issues like fracking, the border wall, health care and others are the sign of someone who can adapt as needed.

"I think it's a sign of a good leader, that they learn and evolve over time," Polis said. "Whether it's a move to the middle, the left, the right, it's really about what works. Kamala Harris is a pragmatic leader who looks at data and science and makes the best decisions she can."

"Democrats are a broad tent party, and they have people who are conservative, they have people who are liberal," he added when asked if Democrats running for president in 2020 had veered too far to the left. "What Kamala Harris has said, and I take her at her word, is she's going to be a leader for all Americans, a president for all Americans. And that means, regardless of your ideology, there's going to be a place for your viewpoints."

