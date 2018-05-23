Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is moving forward as scheduled, despite growing concerns among White House officials and the president that the North Koreans could scuttle the summit.

Those concerns, according to a senior White House official, began about two weeks ago when a North Korean delegation failed to show up at a planning meeting for the summit with U.S. officials.

Though, according to the official, the U.S. will be sending a delegation back to Singapore later this week for yet another sit-down.

In testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday, Secretary Pompeo said the summit is "still scheduled for June 12th," and put the burden on North Korea to show tangible steps towards ridding the country of its nuclear weapons before the U.S. makes any concessions.

"Our eyes are wide open to the lessons of history, but we're optimistic that we can achieve an outcome that will be great for the world," Pompeo said. "Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

Pompeo's remarks came just a day after President Trump seemed to open the door to incremental concessions to North Korea in the event it started taking steps to denuclearize, appearing to back away from a demand that it happen immediately and completely.

"All in one would be nice, I can tell you," Trump said. "I'm not going to go beyond that. It would certainly be better if it were all in one. Does it have to be? I don’t think I want to totally commit myself."

In the same set of remarks, Trump also tempered expectations for the summit happening on its previously announced date, even as the White House said it continues to move forward as if it's on schedule.

"So there's a very substantial chance that it won't work out, and that's okay," Trump said alongside South Korean President Moon in the Oval Office Tuesday. "That doesn’t mean it won't work out over a period of time. But it may not work out for June 12th."

Trump also laid out some specifics on what the U.S. would be willing to offer in exchange for positive results in the negotiations, including protection from any potential attempts at regime change to overthrow Kim and a surge of economic benefits for the country.

"We will guarantee his safety," Trump said. "And we've talked about that from the beginning. He will be safe. He will be happy. His country will be rich."

Despite the various diplomatic carrots floated to encourage the North Koreans, it remains unclear whether there's been a change of posture since senior officials in the country last week publicly scolded South Korea and the U.S. over a pre-planned joint military drill and rhetoric from Trump's national security adviser John Bolton.

"It is ridiculous comedy to see the Trump administration, claiming to take a different road from the previous administration, still clings to the outdated policy on the DPRK," North Korea's first vice minister Kim Kye-gwan said in a statement last week.

At Wednesday's hearing, Pompeo still expressed hope that the North Korean position mirrored the personal assurances he said he received in his two meetings face to face with Kim Jong Un.

"There's places where we still have lots of work to do to find common ground," Pompeo said. "But he has shared candidly that he understands that economic growth for his people depends on a strategic shift and we hope he's prepared to make that. Our demands have been unambiguous."