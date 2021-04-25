Congress needs to come together on policing: GOP Sen. Rick Scott

Members of Congress need to work to bring people together on policing, not incite division, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on "This Week."

Scott told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos "justice is never perfect," in response to the three guilty counts towards former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

"We've got the best justice system in the world, and justice prevailed," Scott told Stephanopoulos. "I am disappointed that people like Maxine Waters and Joe Biden spoke about it before verdict, I think we ought to bring people together not sort of incite people to do the wrong thing, but it's horrible that it happened. I hope it never happens again."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman suggested to Stephanopoulos that when it came to police reform, Democrats did not want to negotiate with the Republican proposal, led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on policing.

"I'm disappointed with the Democrats. Tim Scott worked hard last year on police reform bill, and the Democrats blocked it in the filibuster, so all of us would like to make sure we keep our communities safe," he said.

Scott said he was hoping to find common ground on "best practices," pointing to parts of Scott's proposal that would increase transparency and incentivize doing away with chokeholds.

