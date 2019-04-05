Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner was designated a level one sex offender Friday by a judge in the Bronx, where Weiner is living in a halfway house following a stint in federal prison.

Level one is the lowest level designation.

Weiner was convicted of sending lewd texts to an underage teen in North Carolina.

His case briefly intersected with the 2016 presidential race when a laptop was found to contain emails from Hillary Clinton's private server involving Weiner’s estranged wife Huma Abedin. The discovery prompted then-FBI director James Comey to reexamine the Clinton matter just ahead of the election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.