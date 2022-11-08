Connecticut 2022 midterm election results

The congressional races favor Democrats, though there could be an upset.

Connecticut voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in races for Congress, governor and the state legislature.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Connecticut does not allow early voting, but anyone eligible can register and vote in person on Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

The Connecticut congressional races favor Democrats, according to election forecasters -- though there could be an upset this cycle -- and the party currently controls the governorship, both chambers of the state legislature and offices for attorney general and secretary of state.

Richard Blumenthal, the state's senior senator, will face Republican Leora Levy in the general election. Levy has the backing of former President Donald Trump, who lost the state in 2020 to Joe Biden by 20 points.

Gov. Ned Lamont is running for a second term against Republican Bob Stefanowski. It's the second time the two have faced each other in the gubernatorial contest. In 2018, Lamont defeated Stefanowski by roughly 40,000 votes.

While Connecticut hasn't elected a Republican to represent them in the U.S. House in 14 years, the GOP sees candidate George Logan as a possible contender in the state's 5th Congressional District. Logan, running against Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes, has a history of ousting Democrats from office. He did so in 2016, defeating Joe Crisco for a seat in the state Senate.

Voters will also consider an amendment to the state constitution to allow early in-person and mail-in voting. Connecticut is one of just four states in the country -- along with Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire -- that doesn't allow early voting.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.