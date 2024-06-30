Coons: Biden is 'the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump'

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a top ally to Joe Biden and the national co-chair of his reelection campaign, insisted the president is the only Democrat who can defeat former President Donald Trump later this year despite his debate performance Thursday.

Coons repeatedly dismissed concerns from editorial boards and other writers worrying about Biden's ability to defeat Trump after concerns over the president's age spiked during his halting debate delivery, citing his 2020 victory.

"It is always a bad bet to bet against Joe Biden. I was with him when he announced in Philadelphia in 2019, and most of my colleagues said, 'Oh, he's too centrist, he's too white, he's too moderate. And I was with him in New Hampshire when folks counted him out in the primaries, and I was with him when he was sworn in as president," he told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"The stakes of this race couldn't be higher, and the only Democrat who's ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November and he has the best shot to beat him," he added.

When pressed by Karl on whether he truly believes Biden is the only Democrat who can win in November, Coons responded, "I think he's the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump."

