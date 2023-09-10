Coons defends Biden amid poor polling as Sununu sticks with prediction Trump is in trouble

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday weighed in on their respective parties' 2024 prospects ahead of what appears to be an increasingly likely rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Coons told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that he believes Biden will overcome voter discontent and be formidable in a general election despite Democrats' concerns about him as their leader -- while Sununu, a vocal Trump critic, expressed optimism that someone else will manage to clinch the GOP nomination despite an avalanche of polls so far showing Trump with yawning leads nationally and in key early states.

"The great news is that President Biden has a very strong record to run on, that what we've gotten accomplished in Congress and what he's done here at home and abroad on the world stage has made us stronger, has built a strong and recovering economy and has put us on a great path forward," Coons said, noting that the election is still "14 months away. ... It doesn't actually matter what a head-to-head poll says."

Sununu, appearing after Coons, made his own case for why Trump is vulnerable.

"The fact that former President Trump is a former president, the leader of the party, and he doesn't even really have 50% of the Republican base support tells you there's a real problem there," he said. "The field is going to keep winnowing down I think. As we've talked about a lot, if it gets to one-on-one Trump and another candidate, that other candidate is undoubtedly going to beat him by the time the convention rolls around."

