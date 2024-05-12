Coons, McCaul weigh in on Israel report, possible weapons pause

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, clashed over President Joe Biden's warning that he could suspend some military aid to Israel after a State Department report found it possible that U.S. arms were used to kill civilians.

In separate interviews Sunday with "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Coons expressed openness to suspending delivery of some of the largest weapons the U.S. has sent Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a full invasion of Rafah without sufficient protections for civilians in place. McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Biden's warning sent a dangerous signal to allies and foes alike.

The responses come after the State Department wrote that while it is "difficult to address or reach conclusive findings on individual incidents," given "Israel's significant reliance on U.S.-made defense articles" it's "reasonable to assess" that some have been used in instances "inconsistent" with Israel's obligation under international law.

"I think whatever munitions, such as the 2,000 bombs that have previously been used in Gaza, that are supplied only by the United States, and that can cause massive civilian casualties may well be paused," said Coons, who noted that defensive weapons deliveries would not stop and that Hamas' use of civilians as "human shields" plays a role in the deaths.

"Of course you want the conditions with humanitarian to be in place, of course, you want the tents in place, but to say you cannot invade Rafah," McCaul said in his own interview, referencing the Palestinians who have taken refuge in the southern Gaza city. "We're telling the Israelis dictating their military strategy. This is the last point, the last step in the completion of their military objective. And for us to step in and say no, you can't go into Rafah and finish the job I think is tantamount to an arms embargo."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.