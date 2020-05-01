Coronavirus government response updates: Trump calls US death totals 'very, very strong' Roughly 25 states are lifting some form of restriction over the weekend.

Though the White House has not held an official coronavirus task force briefing all week, President Donald Trump has taken the opportunity at other scheduled appearances to take questions and applaud his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as a "spectacular job."

At the tail-end of a response to a question Thursday about the president's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner declaring the government's response to COVID-19 a "success story," Trump touted the U.S. death total, which has climbed past 60,000, as "very strong."

"Our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very, very strong. We are very proud of the job we have done," he said in the East Room event on "protecting America's seniors."

President Donald Trump speaks about Trump Administration efforts to protect senior citizens from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, April 30, 2020. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trump's push to reopen comes as the country's economy sees its largest decline since the Great Recession, unemployment claims break records and as a November presidential election approaches.

Here are Friday's most significant developments in Washington:

The White House social distancing guidelines have expired

Trump delivers afternoon remarks, travels to Camp David

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first official press briefing at 2 pm.

Fauci confirms project to speed up vaccination development

McConnell faces criticism for decision to bring Senate back Monday after House lawmakers suspend their return

Trump tweets support for Michigan protesters, suggests Whitmer 'make a deal'

President Donald Trump is tweeting support once again for protesters in Michigan after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay-at-home order and protesters, some who were armed, spilled into the state Capitol Thursday. The president suggested the governor "give a little" and "make a deal."

He had previously tweeted to "LIBERATE" protesters in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia -- 2020 election battleground states with Democratic governors -- appearing to try to take advantage of public restlessness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump set to travel to Camp David

With the White House social distancing guidelines officially expired, President Donald Trump is traveling to his vacation home of Camp David for the weekend following his Friday afternoon remarks on "Presidential Recognition Ceremony: Hard Work, Heroism, and Hope."

President Donald Trump speaks on protecting Americas seniors from the COVID-19 pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 30, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

It'll be the first time Trump has left the White House since March 28, when he went on a day trip to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the USNS Comfort.

He briefly visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C., on March 19.

Before that, he was in Florida the first weekend of March, and prior to that Florida trip, he maintained a regular travel schedule of rallies and other events, such as a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 28.

-- ABC News' Ben Gittleson

