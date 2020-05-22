Coronavirus government response updates: Trump orders flags lowered to honor COVID-19 dead

-- With the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 close to 95,000 as the Memorial Day weekend begins, President Donald Trump has ordered all flags on government buildings lowered to half-staff through Sunday "for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic."

People walk past flags flying at half-staff at the Washington Monument, May 22, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three-day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. Patrick Semansky/AP

His order came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to him Thursday requesting flags be lowered when the death toll reaches reaches 100,000, as experts estimate will happen by the end of the month -- what the Democratic congressional leaders called a "sad day of reckoning."

The flag on the roof of the White House flies at half-staff by order of President Donald Trump, "for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic," May 22, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

-- A new study of 96,000 patients hospitalized on six continents published Friday in the medical journal the Lancet finds that people treated with hyroxychloroquine -- the unproven drug treatment Trump has touted as a "game changer" -- had a higher risk of dying from an irregular heart rhythm than those who didn't take the antimalarial medication, as reported in The Washington Post.

The president has said that he would finish his last dose of a two-week course of what he calls "the hyrdroxy" today.

-- Trump also says he's pushing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to put out guidance as early as today on how churches can reopen quickly and safely, saying it's critical to the nation's "psyche" and accusing Democratic governors of not treating churches with 'respect."

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from a trip to Michigan, May 21, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump says new reopening guidance will deem churches 'essential'

President Trump continued to tease forthcoming CDC guidance to prioritize the reopening churches, suggesting he will speak more on the topic later today and that the new guidance will deem places of worship as “essential” to make it easier to open amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I just spoke to CDC, we want our churches and our places of faith and worship, we want them to open, and CDC is going to be -- I believe today they will be issuing a very strong recommendation, and I'm going to be talking about that in a little while,” Trump said.

Though the president usually addresses the issue in speaking of "churches," he made clear that the guidance will apply to all religious institutions.

“I consider them essential, and that's one of the things we are saying. We are going to make them essential. You know, they have places essential, that aren't essential, and they open and yet the churches aren't allowed to open and the synagogues. Again, places of faith. Mosques. Places of faith. So, that's going to see that and you're going to see that," he said.

President Donald Trump speaks from the Truman Balcony during a ceremony to honor veterans at the White House May 22, 2020, in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president made the comments during a South Lawn event with Rolling Thunder bikers to honor veterans that felt very much like a campaign event.

Rain fell as Guns n’ Roses blared from loudspeakers and the president spoke under the cover of the portico to a group of motorcyclists below.

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rolling to Remember Ceremony," to honor the nation's veterans and POW/MIA, from the Truman Balcony of the White House, May 22, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

-- ABC News' Jordyn Phelps

