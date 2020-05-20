Coronavirus government response updates: Trump pitches hosting G7 summit at Camp David amid pandemic Trump tweeted that the summit could now be held in-person in June.

With all 50 states now at least partially reopened ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, President Donald Trump continues his drive to revive the economy amid the pandemic -- even with questions about whether doing so will bring new spikes in cases as the death toll nears 100,000.

This afternoon he meets with the Republican governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, who imposed some of the fewest restrictions -- he never imposed a stay-at-home order, for example -- and is reopening his state faster than most, something Trump is likely eager to highlight.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with his cabinet in the East Room of the White House, May 19, 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Earlier, Trump holds a conference call with Latino organizations as members of that minority group -- often working in service jobs on the front-lines or in jobs where outbreaks are more common -- have been hit disproportionately in numbers of cases and deaths.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly news conference and was asked about her criticism of the president taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine -- including cracks about his weight -- as well as her push for a new $3 trillion relief package Trump and Senate Republicans are resisting.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

Trump tweets he might try to re-schedule called-off G7 summit for June

President Trump said Wednesday it might be possible after all for the U.S. to host an in-person G7 summit at Camp David as early as next month, after previously announcing that the summit would be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said on Twitter that because the U.S. is now “transitioning back to greatness,” he'd like to host the summit on or around the same time it was previously planned to take place in June.

"Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" he tweeted.

The president had announced that the in-person event was being called off back in March.

His idea might be more wishful thinking than realistic.

While the president may think it would send a “great sign to all” that life is returning to normal by hosting a major international summit, he'll also need to get the leaders of Italy, Japan, Canada ,France Germany, Britain and the European Union to go along with his plan.

His call for world leaders to travel to the U.S. – potentially as soon as next month – comes as most international travel remains grounded. The US State Department's remarkable “Do Not Travel” advisory for U.S. citizens remains in effect.

On top of all the very significant and ongoing global health concerns, there would be the tremendous challenge associated with ensuring the health and safety of multiple foreign leaders and their delegations while they are gathered together.

On a local level, the virus remains prevalent in Washington, D.C., and Maryland -- where Camp David located -- and local governments in the area are only beginning to rollout reopening plans.

--ABC News' Jordyn Phelps

