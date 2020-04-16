Coronavirus government response updates: Trump to speak with governors, says he'll announce new reopening guidelines Trump has said 20 states are in “extremely good shape” to reopen soon.

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

As the U.S. economy continued to worsen dramatically with another staggering jobless claims report out Thursday, President Donald Trump is preparing to make a major push to reopen parts of the country when he speaks with the nation's governors -- and announces new and possibly eased guidelines for some states -- this afternoon.

"Encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," Trump said, as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 30,000 Wednesday evening.

The president has said he would "authorize" governors' plans to reopen their states, after reversing his assertion of "total" authority in setting terms earlier this week -- a comment which drew rebukes from several governors, some of whom banded together by region to form geographically-coordinated responses to the virus.

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 15, 2020, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Also speaking from the White House Rose Garden on a chilly Wednesday evening, Vice President Mike Pence, leading the coronavirus task force, signaled data from each state will be used to form the guidance, so states with fewer cases will be given more flexibility.

"Twenty-four percent of the counties of this country have no reported coronavirus cases. In fact, half of the states in America have less than 2,500 cases per state," Pence said. "We are going to reflect on the fact that there will be areas of the country that will require continued mitigation, strong efforts, and there will be other areas of the country that will be given guidance for greater flexibility."

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 15, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

While Trump and his task force pointed to areas of the country with fewer cases, the government's top expert on infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, absent from the briefing, told ABC News anchor David Miur on "World News Tonight" to expect a slow rollout dictated by local authorities -- one that's heavily dependent on that community's ability to test, provide medical care and do contact tracing.

Many who have the president's ear have acknowledged that widespread testing and contact tracing is necessary to open the country and get Americans back to work, but Trump has denied any problems with access to testing in the U.S. and continues to push for a May 1 reopening, if not before.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Here are Thursday's most significant developments in Washington:

Trump, Pence to teleconference with governors on 'economic revival,' will announce new reopening guidelines for states

Many Americans are encountering problems as relief checks hit bank accounts

Trump says US has 'passed the peak for new cases' nationwide, while doctors have cautioned different areas will have varied peaks

Trump threatens to unilaterally 'adjourn' Congress amid the pandemic if his judicial nominees are not approved

Fauci says widespread testing and contact tracing necessary for reopening, Trump says testing is up to states

Here are the latest developments in the government response:

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 15, 2020, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Small business fund to prevent layoffs amid pandemic is officially out of money

The Paycheck Protection Program, a small business relief fund set up by Congress in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has exhausted its $350 billion in funding, as Party leaders remain in tense negotiations over how to replenish the fund.

As of 10:33 a.m., the Small Business Administration says it is "unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding."

The program was designed to prevent layoffs during the pandemic, as its loans can be forgiven if businesses maintain their payrolls.

The SBA has not specified how many businesses might have been waiting for their application to process or who will not be able to receive a loan.

-- ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky and Trish Turner

President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence for the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 15, 2020. Leah Millis/Reuters

Many encounter roadblocks as stimulus checks hit bank accounts

More than 80 million Americans can expect to receive emergency coronavirus relief payments direct deposited into their bank accounts this week, according to the Treasury Department, but people are already reporting roadblocks.

As the payments roll out, many of those eligible to receive them are encountering problems ranging from persistent error messages on the new online payment tracking tool to money deposited into the wrong account.

There are also reports of payments going to people who are deceased.

The checks were a cornerstone feature of the $2 trillion emergency relief package passed by Congress in March. Individuals making $75,000 or less and couples making $150,000 or less are eligible to receive $1,200. Individuals and couples in those income brackets also are eligible for $500 for each child 17 or younger.

In a step experts call unprecedented, President Donald Trump's name will also appear on those paper checks expected to start being issued via mail "early next week," a Treasury Department spokeswoman told ABC News Wednesday, while denying adding his name would delay checks from going out.

-- ABC News Sarah Kolinovsky, Stephanie Wash and Beatrice Peterson

Dept. of Labor: 5.2 million more Americans filed for unemployment last week

As businesses were forced to close and Americans stay inside amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a record-shattering 22 millions people have filed for unemployment in the last month, wiping out a decade of employment gains.

Last week alone, 5.2 million people filed for unemployment, according to a Department of Labor report released Thursday morning.

The unprecedented influx in jobless claims has created a number of issues for those in dire need of benefits as Americans across the country report ongoing struggles in applying for unemployment insurance.

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map