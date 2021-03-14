Coronavirus relief bill is false advertising: Sen. John Barrasso

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is false advertising, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

Despite Democrats' claims of success on the COVID-19 relief bill, only a portion of the funds go to stopping the spread of the virus, Barrasso, the Senate Republican conference chair, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"Only 9% of the money actually goes to defeating the virus," Barrasso said, repeating claims about allocations which fact-checking sites have found are false. "Only 1% of the money goes for vaccines. This is a Nancy Pelosi pay off to the liberal left."

The expansive proposal provides direct relief payments and federal unemployment aid to Americans, give schools more funds to help with reopening and help speed up coronavirus testing and vaccination efforts. But the legislation also includes resources for small businesses, housing and food aid, changes to the tax code and the most aggressive expansion of the Affordable Care Act since the health care law's passage.

Barrasso argued Sunday that Biden had a path paved for him when he entered the White House.

"That's what President Biden has inherited, a recovering economy. So Republicans want to make sure people get shots in the arms, kids get back to school, people get back to work, but we are not going to stand with the Democrats as they try to exploit a crisis to send lots of money to big cities and to blue states," he said.

Stephanopoulos pressed Barrasso on the distribution of money, noting that Wyoming is set to receive $1 billion under the legislation.

Barrasso said the formula they used favored states which pursued stricter lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease.

"It punished the states that opened earlier and it rewarded the states that stayed closed," he said. "The bill is going to come due for this, and ultimately, as you just heard Nancy Pelosi say today, to you, taxes are going to be next on the Democrats agenda."

Democrats are also entertaining possible modifications to the Senate filibuster, which would make it more difficult for the minority to block legislation. While some Senate Democrats are calling for it to be abolished given their slim majority, others are proposing modifications to make it more "painful" to use, such as Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia.

"Well, there's nothing wrong with talking. The issue is how many votes does it take to get to moving forward with legislation," he said. "George, that ought to be a mandate to move to the middle. So we ought to do things that actually can get broad bipartisan support."

Stephanopoulos pushed Barrasso about his stance on returning to the talking filibuster.

"To be clear, you have no problem with going back to the talking filibuster?" he asked.

"I don't mind talking. I think that people ought to be able to stand and express their views. The question is: is it 50 votes or 51? Or is it 60? And the current number is 60. We've had this going on now for over a century," Barrasso said.

As the No. 3 in the Senate Republican leadership, Barrasso's conference is also facing internal difficulties of its own.

Sen. Ron Johnson. R-Wis., is facing calls to resign, joining Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., after comments he made Thursday about Black Lives Matter and antifa that have been deemed "racist" and "unacceptable."

Johnson, a Republican, told a Wisconsin Radio show host that he was not concerned for his safety during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which left five dead, but that he may have been if the protesters had been linked to Black Lives Matter and antifa.

"I knew those are people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law," Johnson told the conservative radio station. "And so I wasn't concerned. Had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."

Stephanopoulos clarified Johnson's comments, noting that 90% of Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful.

"Democrats are calling on Sen. Johnson to resign. Do you agree with those comments? Should he apologize?" Stephanopoulos asked.

Barrasso pointed to protests in Portland, Oregon, where police detained over 100 individuals on Friday night at a demonstration, citing an investigation of a crime, according to the Associated Press, but did not answer Stephanopoulos' question.

"Look what's happened in Portland, just the other night. These things continue, we need to get back to a nation and a state where the right the razor wire can come down, the fences can come down, people can get back to Washington and the Capitol," Johnson said.

Stephanopoulos pressed Barrasso again on whether or not he believes Johnson should apologize for his comments.

"So, should he apologize?" he asked.

"Well, he's going to speak for himself," Barrasso said. "Every member speaks for themselves and I'm telling you what I believe."