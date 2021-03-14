Pelosi 'totally disagrees' with Republicans criticizing COVID relief plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she "totally disagrees" with Republican lawmakers' criticism of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

"The fact is that it's strongly bipartisan across the country," she said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "It's only in the Congress of the United States, where the Republicans refuse to meet the needs of the American people."

With direct payments hitting bank accounts as soon as this weekend and the rest of the newly passed American Rescue Plan quickly going into effect, President Joe Biden is headed out to tout the benefits included in the law he signed on Thursday.

