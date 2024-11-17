GOP congressman says the US should protect those seeking asylum "the right way."

Rep. Tony Gonzales emphasizes the need to focus on criminals for deportations

With President-elect Donald Trump’s vows to radically revise the United States’ immigration system during his second term, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said deportations should narrowly focus on convicted criminals.

“You know, if we're going after the guy that's picking tomatoes or the nurse at the local hospital and we're not going after the convicted criminal, then our government has failed us,” Gonzales told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz in an interview on “This Week.”

Trump has vowed to uproot the immigration system, including ordering mass deportations. Trump has said he would carry out these plans with the help of local law enforcement and the national guard. There are nearly 11 million people in the United States without permanent legal status, according to the Pew Research Institute and the American Immigration Center.

Amidst these threats, Gonzales said "legal immigration should never be mixed with these hardened criminals."

Rep. Tony Gonzalez appears on "This Week," Nov. 17, 2024. ABC News

"Our country was built on those fleeing persecution," he said. "And it would be just absolutely terrible if we don't protect those that are doing it the right way."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.