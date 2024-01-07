Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales defends Trump endorsement despite Trump downplaying Jan. 6

"They're certainly not hostages," the Texas lawmaker said of the rioters.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales is defending his endorsement of former President Donald Trump despite their sharply different views on Jan. 6.

In an interview on Sunday with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Gonzales was pressed on his support for Trump in the 2024 presidential race despite Trump calling participants in the U.S. Capitol attack who have been been prosecuted "hostages" and downplaying the riot itself as a "beautiful day."

"They're certainly not hostages," Gonzales told Stephanopoulos, adding, "They're certainly not heroes. They broke the law and we have to obey our laws."

Still, the Texas lawmaker said, he wanted to see Trump back in office to see a return to Trump's "successful" policies, including at the southern border.

He also suggested that him backing Trump in the upcoming election shouldn't be over-interpreted.

"This is what I've learned about endorsements: You get all their enemies and hardly any of their friends," he said.

"Endorsements are just a piece of paper, but I do endorse -- I do endorse President Trump," he said.

