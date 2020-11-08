'The country rejected the negativity, the personality, the controversy': Gov. Cuomo on the election New York Gov. Cuomo and South Dakota Gov. Noem appear on ABC's "This Week."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he thought Tuesday's election was about a rejection of President Donald Trump.

"The country rejected the negativity, the personality, the controversy," Cuomo told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week." "He did everything he could, George, to divide the nation. Right. He disunited the States of America."

"And Joe Biden is the exact opposite," he added. "You heard him speak from his heart last night, that's who he is, he's an authentic person. He's about finding commonality."

Cuomo also said he thinks there will be a different tone on the coronavirus after the election and that "Americans will get how serious this is."

"I think you'll see a different tone now, I think you'll even see some governors start to take a different tone now that Mr. Trump is out of office," Cuomo added. "I think the political pressure of denying COVID is gone. I think you'll see scientists speak with an unmuzzled voice now."

Biden is set to become the next president after an apparent win in Pennsylvania Saturday put him over the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House.

"Our work begins with getting COVID under control," Biden said in his first speech as president-elect on Saturday.

"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January the 20, 2021," he continued.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.