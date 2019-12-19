A day after Trump impeachment, House passes landmark USMCA trade agreement

The House on Thursday passed a landmark trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico that both Democrats and the White House hailed as one that would bring jobs to American workers.

The USMCA passed overwhelmingly by a 385-41 vote.

It was a surprising flash of bipartisanship one day following the president’s impeachment.

The trade pact is a revamped version of the North American Free Trade, which President Donald Trump has called a bad deal for U.S. workers and was a top priority for him.

“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA,” Trump declared via Twitter earlier this month. “Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!”

Democrats claimed credit as well, insisting they added provisions on the enforcement of labor compliance obligations and other provisions they said would ensure fair competition among the three countries.

"I don’t think this will bring back all the jobs that we’ve lost here in the United States, but over time, I hope the new labor standards and the enforcement mechanisms we negotiated will help raise wages in Mexico, reducing U.S. corporation incentive to outsource jobs,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.

Republicans questioned the timing of the USMCA vote so close to impeachment. Rep. Kevin McCarthy alleged that Pelosi was withholding the trade deal – negotiated a year ago – and only allowing a vote because Trump’s impeachment was so unpopular.

“The only reason she finally relented is because of the unpopularity of impeachment itself,” McCarthy said.

Pelosi has denied this, insisting that the administration’s initial proposal was substandard when it came to enforcement issues, as well as environmental standards, and that these sticking points had to be addressed with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. She called the revised version on track to pass Congress “infinitely better” and said it just happened to come together at the same time as impeachment.

“It’s a victory for America’s workers,” she said at a Tuesday news conference.