The last decade was the warmest ever recorded, 2019 the 2nd warmest year in history U.S. government data shows global average temperatures continue to rise

Last year was the second warmest year on record around the globe, making the last decade the warmest in recorded history, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Wednesday.

Scientists said the higher average temperatures are the result of human activities that release greenhouse gases and that the trends of warming show that the effects of global warming and climate change are continuing beyond year-to-year fluctuations in temperature and weather.

In 2019 temperatures around the world were higher -- about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit or 0.98 degrees Celsius -- than the historical average, according to data from NASA and NOAA. It's the 43rd year in a row that temperatures were above average, the agencies said.

While the rise in temperature may seem small in terms of day-to-day weather, climate experts say even a small amount of warmer average temperatures can change weather patterns and trigger more serious consequences that may not be possible to reverse as the trend continues.

"We are experiencing the impacts of global warming unfolding literally in real time,” Noah Diffenbaugh, senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment said ahead of the release, adding “the last decade in addition to being the warmest decade on record is a decade in which our understanding of climate change has grown in many ways.”

Winter rains and snow create a glaze on roads and parking lots as warm temperatures melt Westchester Lagoon, a popular ice-skating and pond-hockey site in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 9, 2019. Yereth Rosen/Reuters, FILE

Diffenbaugh said that while a decade is more of a human measurement of time and is somewhat arbitrary in climate science, the long term trend confirms that despite fluctuations from year to year or in previous decades.

"Global warming is continuing and is very clearly distinguishable from the noise of the global climate system," he said.

Of the last decade, 2014-2018 ranked as the five warmest years on record. In the U.S., Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina felt the highest average temperatures on record with overall above-average temperatures in most of the country.

One of hundreds of dead fish lies in the dried-up Nqweba Dam after record drought in South Africa, Jan. 2, 2020. Kim Ludbrook/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE

A separate analysis from the nonprofit Berkeley Earth found that 2019 was the second warmest year on Earth since 1850. That report found the global long-term average temperature will increase an average of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit -- or 1.5 degrees Celsius -- by 2035 at the current rate of warming.

That report says "The increasing abundance of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to human activities is the direct cause of this recent global warming."