Defense Secretary Austin to face questions for 1st time since keeping hospitalization secret

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will appear at the Pentagon podium for a press conference on Thursday.

The news conference, at 10:30 a.m., will be his first media briefing since his surgery and subsequent hospitalization, both of which was kept secret from the White House and the public.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington. Cliff Owen/AP

It also will be the first time the public will see him standing. He continues to undergo physical therapy.

