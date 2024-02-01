Defense Secretary Austin to face questions for 1st time since keeping hospitalization secret

He is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

ByAnne Flaherty
February 1, 2024, 8:54 AM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will appear at the Pentagon podium for a press conference on Thursday.

The news conference, at 10:30 a.m., will be his first media briefing since his surgery and subsequent hospitalization, both of which was kept secret from the White House and the public.

PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington.
Cliff Owen/AP

It also will be the first time the public will see him standing. He continues to undergo physical therapy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

