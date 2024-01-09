Austin treated for early prostate cancer, serious intestinal complications: Walter Reed

Austin's secretive hospitalization has been at the center of controversy.

The White House on Tuesday is ordering a review of Cabinet protocols for delegating authority after the fallout from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's undisclosed hospitalization, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

A short time after the issue of the White House memo, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center -- which treated Austin -- released a detailed statement about his care, saying he underwent a procedure to treat early prostate cancer and then a urinary tract infection that led to serious intestinal complications. Austin was under general anesthesia.

The White House memo directs departments and agencies to submit their existing protocols for review by Jan. 12.

The memo, written by White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, says that while the review is ongoing, Cabinet agencies must adhere to procedures, including notifying the White House when agencies anticipate a delegation of authority and documenting the delegation of authority in writing.

The protocols will be reviewed to ensure they address the following: delegation criteria, decision-making authority, applicable documentation, notification procedures, and rescission of delegation.

The memo says agencies should ensure “delegations are issued when a Cabinet Member is traveling to areas with limited or no access to communication, undergoing hospitalization or a medical procedure requiring general anesthesia, or otherwise in a circumstance when he or she may be unreachable.

