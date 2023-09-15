Deliberations begin in Texas AG Paxton's impeachment trial

The jury of senators has begun deliberations Friday morning following closing arguments in the historic Texas Senate impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Closing arguments in the historic Texas Senate impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton began Friday morning with abbreviated remarks from the prosecution’s Rep. Andrew Murr, who led the House impeachment managers’ investigation, and followed by arguments from two of Paxton’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell. After the House impeachment managers’ side finishes their remarks, which they returned to after Paxton’s side spoke, the jury of senators began deliberations, which will be closed to the public.

Paxton is being tried on 16 articles of impeachment that allege the attorney general abused his office through an improper relationship with campaign donor and real estate investor, Natin "Nate" Paul.

While the duration of deliberations is not known, the presiding judge over the trial, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, told jurors they should plan to work through the weekend if needed and will take no days off until they are ready to present their votes publicly.

He remarked Friday morning before closing arguments that "for the public, this is like 16 trials in one. This is not a normal trial," stressing the sheer number of articles the senators are responsible for deliberating over.

ABC News' Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.