California senator expects "some bad" with Trump, but focuses on progress.

Democrat Padilla will 'of course' attend Trump's inauguration, willing to work with new administration

California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla said he will attend the 47th presidential inauguration on Monday in which President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office for his second term.

“I do plan to be there. Of course,” he told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

When asked about his expectations for the Trump presidency, Padilla chuckled.

“Hoping for the best, hoping for some good. But preparing for some bad, if the first administration was any indicator,” he said.

“I’m not going to root for President Trump simply by his terms,” Padilla added, though he clarified that he is “all ears” in regards to working with him.

Speaking for his Democratic colleagues, Padilla said that the party is “ready to work with the new administration where [they] agree” in order to “build on [their] progress from the last four years.”

In regards to the TikTok ban implemented overnight, Padilla was tight-lipped about whether Trump should save the popular social media app.

“Look, we support the creative community and social media platforms, but clearly there have to be guardrails to protect against lots of harms that are increasingly evident when it comes to not just but especially TikTok,” he said, citing misinformation, disinformation, and addiction as issues that need to be addressed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.