Democratic ‘Blue Wall’ governors make case for Harris in final stretch

They tout Harris' ground game but acknowledge the race is a toss-up.

With just 16 days until Election Day, the Democratic governors of the three “Blue Wall” battleground states touted the strength of Vice President Kamala Harris’ ground game, and predicted she would prevail in their states but acknowledged how close the presidential race is.

“I think Kamala Harris wins, but make no mistake, it's close,” Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania told ABC News' “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “We're not afraid of that… It causes us to get out and work, and that's what we're doing.”

Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sat down with Raddatz in the Pittsburgh area for an exclusive interview that aired Sunday. The interview came after the governors’ bus tour through the critical battlegrounds that some pundits say represent Harris’ best path to the presidency.

Martha Raddatz sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer D-Mich., Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., and Gov. Tony Evers D-Wis., on "This Week." ABC News

The three so-called “Blue Wall” swing states are key to a Democratic victory. All three voted for Donald Trump in 2016 -- the first time since 1992 that they backed the Republican candidate. Four years later, President Joe Biden won them back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.