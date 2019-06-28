As he faced Democratic rivals on the presidential debate stage in Miami on Thursday, California Rep. Eric Swalwell wore an orange ribbon on his lapel to commemorate the victims of last year's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

When asked what issue he would make a top priority if elected president, the congressman again turned to mass shootings, referencing Parkland and the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Thursday's debate, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, was just 45 minutes from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Everyone who follows me understands the importance of the Orange Ribbon as a symbol for gun safety and as a symbol for people to remember Jaime with. Tonight, the Orange Ribbons movement and gun safety will be front and center at the Presidential Debate.#OrangeRibbonsForJaime pic.twitter.com/0tJgKHmuLa — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 27, 2019

"For Parkland, for Orlando, for every community affected by gun violence, ending gun violence," he said.

The ribbon was made by the father of 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg, who was one of 17 people killed in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Guttenberg’s dad, Fred Guttenberg, joined Swalwell at the debate as his guest.

Google recorded a surge of interest in the orange ribbon after Swalwell appeared on stage.

While many candidates in the 2020 field have come out in support of banning all assault weapons, Swalwell has taken the conversation further and called for a mandatory national buy back program for assault weapons.