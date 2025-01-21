Democrats look to define dynamics of race for party chair

Leading candidates for the Democratic National Committee chairperson election said Tuesday's claim by front-runner Ken Martin that he has the support of 200 members is inflated and fails to paint an accurate picture of the dynamics of the race.

Chair candidates need a simple majority of DNC members, or 225 votes, to win. If it holds, Martin's latest endorsement count would bring him close to victory on the first ballot.

The role of the chair, who guides fundraising, recruiting and organizing efforts for Democrats nationally, holds particular importance in years when the party is outside of the White House and lacks a de facto leader.

Whoever wins the election will have the responsibility of balancing messaging against the Trump presidency while looking to define and rebuild a party now marked by decisive losses in the executive branch and across both chambers of Congress.

Typically, presidents appoint their own chairs to lead the parties they represent.

Martin, the Minnesota Democratic Party chairman, announced his 200-member number in a statement Tuesday morning.

"I'm honored to have gained the support of leaders from across the country," Martin said. "Our campaign is gaining momentum and we're going to continue to work hard for people's votes."

The teams of Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler claimed the dynamics of the race are far from locked.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, discusses the 2024 Democratic National Convention during a news conference, April 18, 2024, in Chicago. Teresa Crawford/AP

In a statement to ABC News, Wikler's spokesperson claimed Martin is inflating his whip count in an attempt to create "false momentum" and "lacks a clear path to victory."

"Ken Martin is releasing inflated whip counts because his momentum in this race has stalled and he is seeking to create a false sense of momentum," the spokesperson said. "Our internal count has Ben within 30 votes of Ken, with a surge in support since last week's union endorsements. Ken has fewer votes than the combined support for Ben and Martin O'Malley and lacks a clear path to the majority."

O'Malley's team swiped at Martin, claiming that the 200 figure is inflated and unsubstantiated. Pushing further than Wikler's team, O'Malley spokesman Chris Taylor told ABC News that "not a single soul" believes Martin, who he asserted is acting "beneath the seriousness of this moment."

"This race isn't about inflated and unsubstantiated numbers or tricks and gimmicks," Taylor said in a statement. "It's about making the changes we need to win and rebuilding the Democratic Party for the future of our Republic. There is not a single soul running for any DNC office who believes Ken Martin's count. It's disrespectful to the 448 voting members of the DNC -- many of whom are still making up their minds -- and beneath the seriousness of this moment."

In their statements, O'Malley's and Wikler's teams both pointed to their internal numbers, which they said show a much closer race. None of the leading candidates have provided a full list of names of their supporters. O'Malley's team said it has commitments from 100 members. Wikler's team declined to offer its internal count.

Commissioner of the Social Security Administration Martin O'Malley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 20, 2024. Ben Curtis/AP

Even still, public endorsements for Martin seem to outnumber all others.

Over the past few weeks, Martin's campaign has been rolling out daily endorsements on social media. His bid boasts the support of at least 50 current state party chairs and vice chairs, including party leaders from swing-states Arizona, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, and several members of Congress, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, as well as leaders of the Young Democrats of America.

Wikler has the support from one of the highest-ranking Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and rubber stamps from both centrist and progressive organizations within the party. Last week, Wikler won the support of four powerful public sector unions, including the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association, the Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

O'Malley has also been rolling out endorsements from individual members, including current and former members of the Congressional Black Caucus, alongside former mayors.

The DNC has been hosting forums that function as debates between candidates for all officer positions. There are two left, one this week and one next week, a few days before the officer elections on Feb. 1.