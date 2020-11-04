Democrats maintain majority in the House of Representatives Several freshman Democrats were reelected.

The Democrats will keep their majority in the House of Representatives, according to early results.

The Democrats gained a majority in the House following the 2018 election when they won 41 seats. This was the largest gain for the political party since the 1974 elections, where they gained 49 seats.

Some of the popular freshman Democrats who came into office in 2018, including New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, have been elected for a second term.

"The American people can rely on House Democrats to continue our focus on protecting voters' rights and the right to have their votes counted until every single vote has been tabulated in this election," Chris Taylor, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson, said in a statement Tuesday.

But Republicans have had some notable victories.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has publicly supported the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon, won Georgia's conservative 14th Congressional District.

In videos unearthed by POLITICO, Greene is also heard spouting racist, Islamophobic and sexist views.

While there was a Democrat on Georgia's ballot, he dropped out of the race prior to the election, when it was too late to replace him on the ballot.

ABC News' Ben Siegel contributed to this report.