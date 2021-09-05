Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., appeared on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Julia Cherner
September 5, 2021, 1:31 PM
President Joe Biden and Democrats are using the outcry over the new Texas abortion law to distract from other issues including Afghanistan, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday.

"[The Supreme Court's decision] had nothing to do with the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, it was only on if the plaintiffs had standing, people are using it to gin up their base to distract from disastrous policies in Afghanistan, maybe for fundraising appeals," Cassidy told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "I wish we'd focus on issues as opposed to -- as opposed to theater."

The severe new abortion law in Texas bans nearly all abortions in the state. The law makes most abortions illegal after six weeks of pregnancy and encourages anyone to sue a person they believe is providing an abortion or assisting someone in getting an abortion after six weeks.

In a 5-4 decision released late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court rejected a request by Texas abortion providers to block the new law.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

