Democrats release testimony of Bill Taylor, top US diplomat in Ukraine

Nov 6, 2019, 1:57 PM ET
PHOTO: Ambassador William Taylor is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as he arrives to testify before House committees at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019.PlayJ. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE
House Democrats on Wednesday released the transcript of closed-door testimony by Bill Taylor, the career diplomat who told his colleague it would be “crazy” to withhold U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to help Trump’s political campaign.

PHOTO: Former Ambassador William Taylor leaves a closed door meeting after testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE
Former Ambassador William Taylor leaves a closed door meeting after testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019.

The Democrat leading the House impeachment inquiry, Rep. Adam Schiff, said earlier Wednesday that Taylor would be a witness at the first public impeachment probe hearing next week.

The transcript can be read here.

It can also be read here:

